Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Drops By 23.9%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leafly by 701.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192,837 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Leafly by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Leafly in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Leafly by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Leafly by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,329,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares during the period.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFLYW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,113. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.