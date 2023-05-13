Short Interest in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Drops By 23.8%

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 158,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ:LSAK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 191,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,841. Lesaka Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $219.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.94 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSAK. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the third quarter worth about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSAK shares. TheStreet raised Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.