Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Decreases By 48.7%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the April 15th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

Newcrest Mining stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 76,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Newcrest Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

