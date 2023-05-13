Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Drops By 50.1%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the April 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PMX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 90,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $10.45.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 101,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.8% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 39,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.