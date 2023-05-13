Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Declines By 16.7%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SBFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.80. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.