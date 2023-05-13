Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Increases By 26.4%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SciSparc Stock Performance

SciSparc stock remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,098. SciSparc has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.87% of SciSparc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

