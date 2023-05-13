Short Interest in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rises By 72.4%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the April 15th total of 106,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SNSE remained flat at $1.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a current ratio of 11.98.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.