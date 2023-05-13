Short Interest in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Expands By 21.8%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SGTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 56,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
