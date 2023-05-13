Short Interest in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Expands By 21.8%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 56,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.15% and a negative net margin of 336.53%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

