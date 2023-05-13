Short Interest in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Rises By 17.3%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SZZL stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400. Sizzle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 2,400.7% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 625,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 600,172 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sizzle Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

