Short Interest in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Decreases By 19.4%

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.12. 390,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,839. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at $81,114,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after buying an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,827,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,781,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,295,000 after purchasing an additional 470,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

