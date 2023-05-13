Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Rises By 62.0%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the April 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ STRM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,963. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.