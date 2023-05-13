Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Rises By 62.0%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the April 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ STRM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,963. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 757,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Articles

