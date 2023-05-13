Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Declines By 43.7%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SNAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,414. The company has a market cap of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 111.93% and a negative net margin of 110.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

About Stryve Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Stryve Foods by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 721,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.