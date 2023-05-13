Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Increases By 21.0%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SYPR remained flat at $1.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,396. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.25. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sypris Solutions ( NASDAQ:SYPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

