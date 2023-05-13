Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Grows By 17.6%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ToughBuilt Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of TBLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 216,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,196. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Further Reading

