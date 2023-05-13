Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Drops By 41.0%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VONHF remained flat at C$59.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vontobel has a 1 year low of C$53.83 and a 1 year high of C$82.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.74.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

