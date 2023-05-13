Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Drops By 18.7%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS VSBGF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,850. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

