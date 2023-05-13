Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Drops By 26.0%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 429,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS YLLXF remained flat at $4.90 on Friday. 16,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,108. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 543 ($6.85) to GBX 552 ($6.97) in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

