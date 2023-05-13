Short Interest in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Decreases By 17.8%

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,179,041 shares of company stock valued at $73,434,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Yum China Trading Down 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $60.73 on Friday. Yum China has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.