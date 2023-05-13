Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Shares Down 5.7%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €52.14 ($57.30) and last traded at €53.32 ($58.59). 2,939,339 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.52 ($62.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.20 ($73.85) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.66.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

