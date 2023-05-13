SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Down 52.0% in April

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 4,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SIFCO Industries

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

