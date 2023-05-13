Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicom by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 214.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SILC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Silicom Stock Down 0.6 %

Silicom Company Profile

SILC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 6,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,279. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $229.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

