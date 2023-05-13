Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Holdings Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 2.3 %

SAMG opened at $18.07 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $254.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.