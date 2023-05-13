SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Approximately 2,078,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 900,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 662.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.32.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

Featured Articles

