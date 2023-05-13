Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 32,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 737,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SINT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 90,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,691. Sintx Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

