Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,111,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

