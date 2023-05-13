Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Piper Sandler

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,654,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.