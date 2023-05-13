Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $12,460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $53,654,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

