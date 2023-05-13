SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Up 2.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €109.90 ($120.77) and last traded at €109.30 ($120.11). Approximately 146,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.70 ($117.25).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

SMA Solar Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.39, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €91.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

