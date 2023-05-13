SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 44,765,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,845,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 233,926 shares of company stock worth $1,271,906. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

