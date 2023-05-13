Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the April 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

SLNO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,325. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

