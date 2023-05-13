Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 151,900 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 771,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Soligenix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNGX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. 670,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,054. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.74. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Institutional Trading of Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

