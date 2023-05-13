Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 67,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 34,360 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $225.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

