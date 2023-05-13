Somerville Kurt F Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.2% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,438. The company has a market capitalization of $457.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.