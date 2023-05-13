Somerville Kurt F Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,475 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.88. 4,450,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

