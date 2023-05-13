Somerville Kurt F Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Somerville Kurt F acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Dover Price Performance
NYSE DOV traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $138.76. 839,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,221. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $142.93.
Dover Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Dover
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
