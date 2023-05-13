Somerville Kurt F Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Price Performance
Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $208.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,828. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
