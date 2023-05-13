Sourceless (STR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $525.29 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $525.29 million and approximately $0.04 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,817.61 or 1.00045534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002438 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02501465 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

