Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $69.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $192,900 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

