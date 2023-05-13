Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

