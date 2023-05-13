Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 11,645 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $198,877,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Medtronic by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after buying an additional 1,453,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.88 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

