Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 21,175 Shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 7.03% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LEXI opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.89. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

