Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 7,030 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,359,000 after purchasing an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,190,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VYM stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.