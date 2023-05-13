Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $339.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.35 and its 200 day moving average is $318.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

