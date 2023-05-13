Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.46.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $203.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

