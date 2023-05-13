Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $55.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

