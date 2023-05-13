Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 267.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,671 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

