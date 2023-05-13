Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

