Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABC opened at $170.99 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.19. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,421 shares of company stock worth $5,412,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

