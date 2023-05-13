Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,915 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,037 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 208.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Tesla by 169.9% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.4 %

TSLA opened at $167.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.11 and a 200 day moving average of $174.61. The company has a market cap of $532.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

