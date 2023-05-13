Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 162.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,859 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SJNK opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

